Annual revenue in 3 years
Growth in 2022
Since 2022
Valuation
Clipboard Health connects healthcare facilities with local professionals who can work unfilled shifts. Patients get improved care, and nurses get more flexibility and higher pay. Nurses can compare work details and pay rates (or negotiate for more) in an open, transparent marketplace.
Today, healthcare facilities are understaffed, which can result in poor patient care, regulatory penalties, and employee burnout. All while local nurses have time and want to pick up extra shifts. These two parties don’t know about each other and aren’t sure if they can work together (licenses, qualifications, or even trust might get in the way). We exist to solve that problem.
While we are rapidly expanding our core business, we are not stopping there. We are launching new verticals because other types of work face similar staffing shortages and information asymmetries that we can solve. We are also launching new products because our workplace customers want help managing their full-time workers.
2019
2021
2022
2023
2023
2019
2023
Being at a rapidly-growing startup means we have more opportunities for impactful work than engineers available to take it. Career-defining work is waiting for you in any direction you want to grow.
What you could work on
Here are some of the initiatives we launched recently. Engineers of any level can lead projects and often do within months (or weeks) of joining.
Trust is a vital component of any marketplace, especially where workers perform critical and life-saving work. Our workplace customers (e.g., care facilities, hospitals, dentist’s offices) want reassurance that Clipboard Health workers will show up on time and warning if they are late. Our workplaces also know that no one is perfect – workers get stuck in traffic, cars break down, or drivers can get lost finding a workplace.
We handle a large support volume daily to answer the question: “Will my nurse show up on time?”. Our Worker ETA features give workplaces accurate arrival estimates for Clipboard Health workers by leveraging device location and mapping data. Workplaces can see when their workers are on the way and accurately plan for their arrival. In addition, we have to account for inconsistent location data. Workers can lose connection, close their apps, or turn off their devices. We aim to provide ETAs while asking for the minimum required data.
Today, Worker ETA helps our workplace customers better plan for their patient’s care and ensure fully-staffed workplaces. We continue to improve the accuracy and reliability of our location data while providing location services for other teams and for new features to build upon.
Healthcare facilities rely on Clipboard Health to staff healthcare professionals so their patients are cared for. One of the most challenging experiences for our workplace customers is a last-minute cancellation from a worker they rely on. Unfortunately, this is an industry-wide problem. Last-minute cancellations, or “call-offs” in industry-speak, are an expected cost of doing business with staffing agencies. At Clipboard Health, we are changing this. Urgent Shifts are our “last line of defense” for such cancellations.
When a last-minute cancellation occurs, in seconds, we notify qualified nearby Clipboard Health workers who are within travel distance of the workplace, offering special incentives to those who book the shift. Once booked, we inform the workplace about the switch. Doing this requires accurately and performantly notifying relevant workers – considering device locations, estimated travel times, and worker qualifications. In an industry that averages 60% reliability in filling shifts, Clipboard Health has over 90% reliability in many markets.
90% is good, but we continue to improve Urgent Shifts while building new features to establish ourselves as the most reliable staffing platform in the industry.
Our marketplace experienced 5x growth in 2021 and 4x more in 2022. While trying to keep up with rapidly increasing usage, we saw performance degradation and production outages with our monolith’s MongoDB. In response, we organized an application stability group to dive deep into database performance – analyzing database logs, building production-like data sets for testing, and identifying performance bottlenecks. In addition to solving our immediate stability concerns, we improved the performance of many endpoints and wrote database performance guides for the engineering team.
Today, developers working on our backend treat database monitoring and performance as a first-class concern as we continue to scale our marketplace.
Our monolith’s weekly release process was not keeping up with our rapidly scaling team and marketplace (5x growth in 2021 and 4x more in 2022). Our weekly releases were time-consuming, review-heavy (both manual testing and product manager reviews), and prone to delays. At Clipboard Health, we look for ways to improve both quality and speed.
With continuous deployments, we set out to remove friction by retiring our weekly release process and empowering developers to release their code to production when it’s ready. To do this safely, we improved our end-to-end test coverage, built libraries to reduce the API testing effort, and created production-like test environments to allow developers to verify their changes.
We now deploy our code to production multiple times daily, and developers have complete ownership over the release process. We continue to invest in making releases faster, safer, and more manageable.
These are some of the core principles we adhere to as an engineering team.
Engineers own their work from idea to release. We enable this with automated testing and continuous deployment to production. We listen to customers, work with our product partners, and take an active role in deciding what to build. We often say, “There are no toes to step on,” and value quick decisions over broad consensus. It’s not unusual for engineers to call customers directly after launching a feature to solicit feedback.
We are a globally remote company with no HQ; writing is a core skill. We often make decisions over documents instead of meetings. We practice “working in public” by writing our thoughts, sharing updates often, and logging our decisions. We emphasize clear technical design documents and pull request descriptions.
We believe in regular feedback -- not something that happens once a quarter. We review each other’s code and debate openly. We think respectful feedback can make us better at our craft, even if it means having an uncomfortable conversation. We save our feedback in writing and use it to guide our growth plans.
We value simple solutions to complex problems. We prefer limiting our architecture to proven technologies and investing in their success with standard tooling and libraries. As we scale, we build “Lego blocks” on top of these technologies that help us move quickly. Some recent examples include libraries and frameworks for API testing, background jobs, async messaging, and microservice scaffolds. If you see something we are missing, help us build it!
We exhibit extreme curiosity, always keen to uncover hidden insights and opportunities that others might overlook. We're not satisfied with surface-level understanding; instead, we delve deep into the "whys" and "hows" of a problem, striving to grasp its essence from first principles. Continuously challenging our assumptions about our customers, market dynamics, and business objectives, we avoid taking anything for granted. Our approach involves constantly seeking to disconfirm our deepest-held beliefs, recognizing that what was true yesterday may no longer hold today.
Rejecting incremental improvements, We don’t believe in asking “how can we be 10% better” because the status quo is the wrong starting point. Instead, we imagine the ideal impossible customer experience from scratch and back our way into reality. We seek the fundamental truths, and reason up from there. This applies to how we work as well: we re-imagine how product, operations, engineering and every part of the org should be; not what they’re like in other companies and how we can improve on that.
We set a pace of action that is unmatched. When faced with timelines that seem overly optimistic, we embrace the challenge, always aiming to exceed expectations. Known for our swift responses, we reach out to candidates within hours of their profile submissions, consistently setting ourselves apart as the first point of contact. Our commitment to customers extends to delivering solutions promptly, often promising delivery within hours rather than days. We constantly challenge ourselves to push the boundaries of speed, recognizing that agility is our competitive advantage.
At the core of our engineering ethos is an unwavering focus on the customer. We empathize deeply with their pain points, recognizing that addressing individual customer needs is a collective responsibility. Every member of our team is encouraged to engage directly with customers, seeking to understand their challenges and offering immediate solutions. Our obsession with improving the customer experience drives us to innovate both in the short term and the long term, ensuring that our solutions deliver tangible value to our customers.
• Lead and mentor multiple remote and globally distributed engineering teams in building efficient services and applications.
• Manage team performance and ensure accountability for achieving both engineering and business goals, comfortable giving written feedback.
• Support live-site operations and incident response, maintaining technical proficiency.
• Experience in startups, strong customer focus and experienced in mobile and web app development.
• Interview Process: Intro Chat With a Recruiter, Questionnaire Form, Hiring Manager Interview, PR Review, System Design Interview, and Executive Interview with COO.
• Role: Write scalable and performant code, develop reusable components, create user-friendly features, and execute the full software development life-cycle.
• Qualifications: Experience with startups, mobile and web app development, customer-focused, enjoys technical problem-solving.
• Technical Skills: Proficiency in Typescript, React, NestJS, Node, MongoDB, and Postgres.
• Interview Process: Intro Chat With a Recruiter, Technical Screening Code interview, Two code interviews (~1 hour each), System design interview (for full-stack and backend engineers only), Hiring manager interview.
• Part of the Platform Engineering Group, enabling fast software development with high standards.
• Focus on infrastructure, tools, and education for deploying, securing, and observing applications.
• Provide direct support to engineers, particularly during incidents and lead the Incident Response program.
• Qualifications: 6+ years in professional software development, 2+ years in related roles, experience in Infrastructure-as-code and CI/CD.
• Interview Process: Intro Chat With a Recruiter, Take Home Test, Technical Interview, Document Submission (Incident Report), Hiring Manager Interview.
• Support engineers in deploying, securing, and observing applications with infrastructure and tools.
• Work on projects like Terraform modules, GitHub actions, and DataDog observability.
• Provide direct support during incidents and oversee the Incident Response program.
• Requirements: 2+ years of people management, 6+ years in professional software development, experience in Infrastructure-as-code and CI/CD.
• Interview Process: Intro Chat With a Recruiter, Questionnaire Form, Hiring Manager Interview, PR Review, System Design Interview, and Executive Interview with COO.
