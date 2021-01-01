These are some of the core principles we adhere to as an engineering team.

Ownership Engineers own their work from idea to release. We enable this with automated testing and continuous deployment to production. We listen to customers, work with our product partners, and take an active role in deciding what to build. We often say, “There are no toes to step on,” and value quick decisions over broad consensus. It’s not unusual for engineers to call customers directly after launching a feature to solicit feedback.

Writing is thinking We are a globally remote company with no HQ; writing is a core skill. We often make decisions over documents instead of meetings. We practice “working in public” by writing our thoughts, sharing updates often, and logging our decisions. We emphasize clear technical design documents and pull request descriptions.

Embrace feedback We believe in regular feedback -- not something that happens once a quarter. We review each other’s code and debate openly. We think respectful feedback can make us better at our craft, even if it means having an uncomfortable conversation. We save our feedback in writing and use it to guide our growth plans.

Simplicity We value simple solutions to complex problems. We prefer limiting our architecture to proven technologies and investing in their success with standard tooling and libraries. As we scale, we build “Lego blocks” on top of these technologies that help us move quickly. Some recent examples include libraries and frameworks for API testing, background jobs, async messaging, and microservice scaffolds. If you see something we are missing, help us build it!

Extreme Curiosity We exhibit extreme curiosity, always keen to uncover hidden insights and opportunities that others might overlook. We're not satisfied with surface-level understanding; instead, we delve deep into the "whys" and "hows" of a problem, striving to grasp its essence from first principles. Continuously challenging our assumptions about our customers, market dynamics, and business objectives, we avoid taking anything for granted. Our approach involves constantly seeking to disconfirm our deepest-held beliefs, recognizing that what was true yesterday may no longer hold today.

First Principles Thinking Rejecting incremental improvements, We don’t believe in asking “how can we be 10% better” because the status quo is the wrong starting point. Instead, we imagine the ideal impossible customer experience from scratch and back our way into reality. We seek the fundamental truths, and reason up from there. This applies to how we work as well: we re-imagine how product, operations, engineering and every part of the org should be; not what they’re like in other companies and how we can improve on that.

Unreasonably Fast We set a pace of action that is unmatched. When faced with timelines that seem overly optimistic, we embrace the challenge, always aiming to exceed expectations. Known for our swift responses, we reach out to candidates within hours of their profile submissions, consistently setting ourselves apart as the first point of contact. Our commitment to customers extends to delivering solutions promptly, often promising delivery within hours rather than days. We constantly challenge ourselves to push the boundaries of speed, recognizing that agility is our competitive advantage.